Skin and Laser Dermatology Center: Dr. Amir Bajoghli and Skin & Laser Dermatology Center Introduce Candela VBeam Perfecta for Advanced Port Wine Stain and Birthmark Removal Treatment

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / Dr. Amir Bajoghli and the Skin & Laser Dermatology Center proudly unveil the Candela VBeam Perfecta treatment, the latest generation of pulse dye laser technology for port wine stain and birthmark removal. This addition expands their comprehensive range of services, effectively addressing these skin conditions and offering patients significant enhancements in their skin's appearance and overall well-being.

Port wine stains and birthmarks can cause emotional distress to many individuals, affecting their self-esteem and life quality. Dr. Bajoghli and his team focus on providing the newest and most effective treatments to address these concerns, ensuring patients receive top-notch care.

Candela VBeam Perfecta is the most advanced pulse dye laser capable of delivering an intense but gentle burst of light into selectively targeted areas of the skin. The light is absorbed by specific blood vessels in the second layer of the skin (the dermis). Factors such as age, color, type of lesions, location on the body, and skin phenotype all determine whether lesions can be removed. This non-invasive, innovative procedure is quick, causing minimal discomfort and downtime, enabling patients to resume their daily activities immediately post-treatment. Results are typically visible after a single session, with optimal outcomes achieved through a series of sessions as advised by Dr. Bajoghli and staff at Skin & Laser Dermatology Center.

"We are delighted to offer the revolutionary Candela VBeam Perfecta treatment to our patients, assisting them in overcoming the emotional challenges and significant psycho-social stigma associated with port wine stains and birthmarks," said Dr. Amir Bajoghli, the founder of Skin & Laser Dermatology Center. "Our dedication to remaining at the forefront of dermatological advancements enables us to deliver the finest care and results for our patients."

Dr. Amir Bajoghli has been active in the field of dermatology, Mohs micrographic surgery, laser and cosmetic services for over twenty years. He regularly presents lectures to other physicians regionally and internationally, and teaches medical students and dermatology residents from Georgetown University School of Medicine and University of Virginia School of Medicine.

About Skin & Laser Dermatology Center:

Skin & Laser Dermatology Center is a premier medical and cosmetic dermatology practice with locations in McLean and Woodbridge, Virginia. Led by Dr. Amir Bajoghli, the center offers a comprehensive range of services, including treatments for skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and rosacea, as well as cosmetic procedures for brown spots, wrinkles, and facial rejuvenation. The practice is dedicated to providing the highest standard of care, utilizing the latest technologies and techniques in the field of dermatology.

