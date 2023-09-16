Stenner Wealth Partners: Thane Stenner Recognized as the ICM Asset Management Excellence Awardee for Advisor of the Year - Alternative Investments by Wealth Professional Magazine

Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Wealth Advisor Thane Stenner was recently highlighted in the 2023 Wealth Professional Awards for his innovative approach to alternative investment.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / Thane Stenner of Stenner Wealth Partners+ at CG Wealth Management has received the Excellence Awardee in the ICM Asset Management Award for Advisor of the Year - Alternative Investments category at the 2023 Wealth Professional Awards.

"In an increasingly complex and dynamic market, alternative investments offer flexibility and diversification that can be crucial for wealth preservation and growth," said Stenner. "Receiving this award underscores the success we've had in leveraging these investment vehicles for our clients."

The Wealth Professional Awards is a prestigious annual event that spotlights exceptional talent and achievement within the wealth management industry. The Advisor of the Year - Alternative Investments category, sponsored by ICM Asset Management, acknowledges those who excel in providing insightful and profitable alternative investment advisory services.

Thane Stenner was selected from a highly competitive field, based on his profound understanding of the alternative investment landscape, impressive client results, and innovation in employing various investment tools. His forward-thinking approaches to navigating market complexities have made him an industry leader in alternative investments.

Thane Stenner is cross-border licensed in USA and Canada via FINRA and IIROC. Previously, he acted as a Managing Director, International Client Advisor, Institutional Consulting Director, and Alternative Investments Director at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management where he led his team in managing portfolios for ultra-high net worth clients.

He graduated cum laude from Arizona State University and attended Harvard Business School's Executive Program. Stenner's unique knowledge has been featured across several business news outlets including, The Globe & Mail, Canadian Family Offices Magazine, Financial Post, CNBC & BNN Bloomberg.

For more news and information about Stenner Wealth Partners, please visit https://stennerwealthpartners.com/.

To learn more about Thane Stenner, you can find him on LinkedIn.

