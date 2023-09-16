Anzeige
16.09.2023
Shandong Fashion Association: "National beauty graces the heavens, coloring the world together" The 3rd China International Chinese Clothing Design Competition is set to dazzle in Milan, Italy

MILAN, Sept. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 17, 2023, the "National beauty graces the heavens, coloring the world together" The 3rd China International Chinese Clothing Design Competition will be held in Milan, Italy. Concurrent events include the Ming and Qing Dynasty Costume Exhibition, the Modern Ethnic Costume Exhibition featuring Shandong Brocade, and the Nishan World Civilization Forum focusing on the beauty of Eastern and Western attire.

The 3rd China International Chinese Clothing Design Competition, themed "National beauty graces the heavens, coloring the world together", aims to unearth the 5,000-year wisdom of Chinese costume design and eco-friendly colors like plant dyes, serving designers worldwide. It promotes the harmonious coexistence of traditional Chinese colors and formal wear styles with global fashion trends.

China International Chinese Clothing Design Competition has been successfully held for three editions, identifying nearly ten thousand potential participants, making it the golden seedbed for the global fashion design community. The current edition of the competition is specially guided by the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, jointly directed by the Shandong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, Shandong Provincial Department of Education, Nishan World Confucianism Center, and Shandong People's Foreign Friendship Association. It is co-hosted by the China Fashion Association, Shandong Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, Shandong Radio and TV Station, and Shandong Fashion Design Association, with joint undertakings by China Culture and Fashion Institute, Italy China Council Foundation, Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology, and Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Group Co., Ltd. ADI Design Museum contributes their fully efforts to present the event. At the same time, the event is also supported by Milan Wenzhou Chamber of Commerce.

The award ceremony of the 3rd China International Chinese Clothing Design Competition in Milan will showcase China's amiable and harmonious lifestyle to the world, allowing Eastern aesthetics and Western fashion to collide and create a magnificent symphony of ethnic costumes.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/national-beauty-graces-the-heavens-coloring-the-world-together-the-3rd-china-international-chinese-clothing-design-competition-is-set-to-dazzle-in-milan-italy-301929654.html

