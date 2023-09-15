Anzeige
Samstag, 16.09.2023
WKN: 889120 | ISIN: US0352551081 | Ticker-Symbol: AKP
Frankfurt
15.09.23
08:02 Uhr
16,900 Euro
+0,800
+4,97 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,20016,60011:22
15.09.2023 | 22:06
6 Leser
Anika Therapeutics Inc.: Anika Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today announced that on September 5, 2023, Anika granted restricted stock units ( "RSUs") covering 10,000 shares of common stock to one newly hired non-executive employee. The grant was made pursuant to the Anika Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan, was approved by the compensation committee of the board of directors pursuant to a delegation of authority by the board of directors, and, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), was made as a material inducement to the grantee's acceptance of employment with Anika as a component of the grantee's employment compensation.

The RSUs will vest in three equal installments, with one-third of the shares covered by the RSUs vesting on each of the first three anniversaries of the grant date, in each case for so long as the grantee provides continuous service to Anika through the relevant vesting date.

The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the equity award agreement approved by Anika and were granted pursuant to the Anika Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan, which was not subject to stockholder approval.

About Anika
Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Leveraging our core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions, we partner with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. Our focus is on high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including Osteoarthritis Pain Management, Regenerative Solutions, Sports Medicine and Arthrosurface Joint Solutions, and our products are efficiently delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Anika's global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com.

ANIKA, ANIKA THERAPEUTICS and the Anika logo are registered trademarks of Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

For Investor Inquiries:
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Mark Namaroff, 781-457-9287
Vice President, Investor Relations, ESG and Corporate Communications
investorrelations@anika.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
