Financial results include non-U.S. GAAP financial measures. These non-U.S. GAAP measures are more fully described and are reconciled from the respective measures determined under GAAP in the section titled "Use of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures" and the attached tables.

Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Net sales for fiscal 2023 were $256.2 million, an increase of 1% compared to fiscal 2022, while currency-neutral net sales of $257.9 million increased 1.7%. North American industrial net sales increased 7% compared to fiscal 2022. Global test and measurement net sales, which increased 6% year on year were supported by high demand for precision granite products. International industrial net sales, which declined 7% compared to fiscal 2022, were impacted by macro recessionary pressures in Europe.

Gross margin for fiscal 2023 was 32.2%, 100 basis points lower compared to 33.2% in the prior fiscal year. Gross margin was impacted by lower factory utilization resulting from lower demand and the Company's focus on working capital reduction and cash generation. In addition, approximately one-third of this decline resulted from geographical sales mix, as higher margin international industrial net sales for fiscal 2023 comprised a smaller portion of consolidated net sales when comparing to fiscal 2022.

Operating income for fiscal 2023 was $18.9 million or 7.4% of net sales, compared to $21.6 million, or 8.5% of net sales in fiscal 2022. This reduction was the result of the lower gross margin, and an increase in Selling, General and Administrative expenses of $1.1 million due to planned spend increase of $1.7 million to support the company's growth initiatives, partially offset by a $0.6 million reduction in General and Administrative expenses.

Operating cash flow in fiscal 2023 was $25.1 million, an improvement of $19.8 million compared to $5.3 million for fiscal 2022. The Company retired $21.3 million in debt during fiscal 2023 as the result of its initiatives to reduce working capital and improve treasury operations. On June 30, 2023, the Company's debt totaled $10.6 million, its lowest level in more than ten years.

Net income for fiscal 2023 was $23.1 million, or diluted earnings per share of $3.06, compared to net income of $14.9 million, or diluted earnings per share of $2.00, for fiscal 2022. The significant increase in fiscal 2023 was driven by a $10.5 million favorable adjustment to the Company's net pension liability in the United States, and a $5 million tax credit related to a reduction of the Company's valuation allowance against its deferred tax assets. The latter resulted from improved performance achieved and forecasted for the North American operating units, and an increase in foreign-sourced royalty income resulting from amendments to the Company's transfer pricing policies. The favorable pension adjustment was a result of liability gains due to an increase in the discount rate and strong performance of the plan's assets. Without these one-time adjustments and restructuring charges, adjusted net income for fiscal 2023 was $7.7 million, or adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.03, compared to $15.3 million, or adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.06 for fiscal 2022. (See Table 4 included herein).

"I am proud of what our global team achieved throughout the year to strengthen our balance sheet, improve cash flow and reduce debt, despite continued broader global economic challenges," said Douglas A. Starrett, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our diverse portfolio of North American products more than offset global headwinds and our strategy to reduce working capital and improve cash generation leaves our balance sheet in its best shape for many years, positioning us well to grow the company over the long term," he continued.

Use of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses the following non-U.S. GAAP financial measures: "currency-neutral net sales," which are net sales calculated using actual exchange rates in use during the comparative prior year period to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends excluding the impact of translation arising from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; "adjusted net income" and "adjusted diluted earnings per share."

The Company discusses these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures because management believes they assist investors in comparing the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by eliminating items that the Company does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. Such non-U.S. GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company by presenting financial results between periods on a more comparable basis. Such measures should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, the financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

References to currency-neutral net sales adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-U.S. GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In evaluating these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, investors should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses or be involved in transactions that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this press release. The Company's discussion of non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP.

About The L.S. Starrett Company:

Founded in 1880 by Laroy S. Starrett and incorporated in 1929, The L.S. Starrett Company is a leading manufacturer of high-end precision tools, cutting equipment, and metrology systems for industrial, professional and consumer markets and is engaged in the business of manufacturing over 5,000 different products for industrial, professional and consumer markets. The Company has a long history of global manufacturing experience and currently operates three major global manufacturing plants. All subsidiaries principally serve the global manufacturing industrial base with concentration in the metalworking, construction, machinery, equipment, aerospace and automotive markets. The Company offers its broad array of measuring and cutting products to the market through multiple channels of distribution throughout the world. Starrett is a brand recognized around the world for precision, quality and innovation. For more information, please visit: https://www.starrett.com.

L.S. Starrett Company Summary of Operations Fiscal year Ended June 30, 2023 TABLE 1 Fiscal Year Ended 6/30/2023 Comparison to Fiscal Year Ended 6/30/2022 (Amounts in Thousands, except income per share) FYE 6/30/2022 $ Change % Change Net Sales $ 256,184 $ 253,701 +2,483 +1.0% Gross Profit 82,490 84,246 -1,756 -2.1% as % of Net Sales 32.2% 33.2% Selling, general, and administrative expenses 63,322 62,260 +1,062 +1.7% as % of Net Sales 24.7% 24.5% Restructuring Charges 252 432 (180) -41.7% Operating income 18,916 21,554 (2,638) -12.2% as % of Net Sales 7.4% 8.5% Other (loss) income, net 6,986 (35) +7,021 +20060.0% Income before income taxes 25,902 21,519 +4,383 +20.4% Income tax expense 2,814 6,641 (3,827) -57.6% Net Income $ 23,088 $ 14,878 +8,210 +55.2% Basic net income per share $ 3.12 $ 2.06 $ 1.06 +51.5% Diluted net income per share $ 3.06 $ 2.00 $ 1.06 +53.0%

L.S. Starrett Company Consolidated, Condensed Balance Sheet June 30, 2023 TABLE 2 ASSETS 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Cash $ 10,454 $ 14,523 Accounts receivable 36,611 42,961 Inventories, net 65,414 66,900 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,723 8,669 Total current assets 122,202 133,053 Property, plant and equipment, net 39,375 37,116 Other Long-Term Assets 31,225 29,385 Total assets $ 192,802 $ 199,554 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Notes payable and current maturities of long-term debt $ 4,961 $ 6,548 Accounts payable 15,047 14,624 Other Current Liabilities 19,555 20,008 Total current liabilities 39,563 41,180 Other Long Term Liabilities 6,307 7,102 Long-term debt, net of current portion 5,273 24,905 Postretirement benefit and pension obligations 12,192 23,938 Total Liabilities 63,335 97,125 Stockholders' Equity 129,467 102,429 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 192,802 $ 199,554

L.S. Starrett Company Currency-Neutral Net Sales June 30, 2023 TABLE 3 Fiscal Year Ended 6/30/2023 Comparison to Fiscal Year Ended 6/30/2022 (Amounts in Thousands) FYE 6/30/2022 $ Change % Change Net Sales, as reported 256,184 253,701 +2,483 0.98 % Currency Impact +1,747 - +1,747 0.69 % FY22 Currency Neutral Net Sales $ 257,931 $ 253,701 +4,230 1.67 %

L.S. Starrett Company Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share June 30, 2023 TABLE 4 Fiscal Year Ended 6/30/2023 Comparison to Fiscal Year Ended 6/30/2022 (Amounts in Thousands) FYE 6/30/2022 $ Change % Change Net Income, as reported $ 23,088 $ 14,878 +8,210 55.2 % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.06 $ 2.00 $ 1.06 52.8 % Restructuring charges - add back 252 431 (179 ) -41.5 % Tax Credit - release of DTA valuation allowance (5,100 ) (5,100 ) 0.0 % US Pension Mark to Market Adjustment (10,491 ) (10,491 ) - Adjusted net income $ 7,749 $ 15,309 (7,560 ) -49.4 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.03 $ 2.06 $ (1.03 ) -50.2 % Diluted Shares outstanding 7,555 7,437

