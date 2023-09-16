New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2023) - Paragon Global Consulting is offering an innovative coaching program for CEOs and executive leaders for overcoming the communication problems threatening their businesses' long-term success. Paragon Global, a boutique consulting practice, specializes in customized training and coaching programs for CEOs of Fortune 1000 and nonprofit organizations.

"We provide specialized tools that help leaders dissolve the communication roadblocks impeding individual and team performance," says Paragon Global Managing Partner, Adam Vane. "For one example, there are three conversational guardrails that, when understood and practiced, can help CEOs and executive teams work through the trickiest and most costly conversations that they face every day."

The new program, centered around a model entitled "Heroic Conversations", gives CEOs and their executive leaders the skills needed to push through the difficult conversations they may be tolerating, suffering through, or around which they've lost hope. According to research, conflicts within executive teams can often impede full strategy execution, costing companies millions of dollars.

According to Dan Siegel, a healthcare technology CEO who ranked #468 on the Inc. 5000 list, "We've found team coaching and training is a direct correlation to growth and getting team members to buy in."

Vane is a highly sought speaker in conflict management who brings more than 20 years of experience coaching CEOs and executives in the fields of technology, financial services, healthcare, as well as large nonprofits. His experience also includes training UN country leaders to lead teams, face down hostile press interviews, and negotiate with rebel factions and prime ministers in countries around the world such as Afghanistan, Nigeria, and Sudan.

A survey of CEOs released earlier this year by The Conference Board found that labor shortages, retaining talent, and developing the next generation of business leaders all present severe challenges. Many executives lack the interpersonal skills and knowledge vital for facing tough conversations with peers and reports and essential for achieving favorable outcomes.

Vane added, "In my executive career, I saw the seeds of the 'great resignation' germinating for many years where people suffered from isolation, misunderstandings, and conflict escalation in its many forms. Through coaching clients and teaching at NYU and Columbia, I was called to develop simple solutions for breaking through the confusion and isolating self-talk at the root of most conflicts. The success of our programs and impact on our clients' financial success has been highly gratifying."

To learn more about Paragon Global's coaching programs click here.

Contact details

Paragon Global Consulting

Adam Vane

adamvane@paragonglobal.com

https://www.paragonglobal.com/





Adam Vane



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9135/179771_35fe4103f4f91b02_001full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179771