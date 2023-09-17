freebeat Officially Launches Its New 2-in-1 Fat Tire eBike: freebeat MorphRover

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2023 / freebeat, a prominent name in fitness technology, has officially announced the launch of its innovative freebeat MorphRover 2-in-1 Electric Bike, marking the debut of its 2-in-1 eBike series. The groundbreaking MorphRover 2-in-1 eBike represents the ideal fusion of indoor fitness and outdoor exploration. Crafted with state-of-the-art features and unparalleled performance, its purpose is to revolutionize the rider's journey.

This patented motor serves as the cornerstone of their dual-mode electric bike series, tailored to cater to the diverse needs of indoor training and outdoor commuting. The MorphRover, serving as the flagship model in this category, proudly claims the title of the world's very first Allroad 2-in-1 Fat Tire eBike, meticulously designed to excel on versatile terrains while delivering exceptional all-road performance.

The CEO of freebeat expressed enthusiasm, stating, "At freebeat, we have always strived to offer products with a positive community and environmental impact. The MorphRover eBike embodies this ethos. Many hours have been invested in the design and testing of our eBike to ensure it meets performance, convenience, safety, and environmental standards. We're not just about words; we take meaningful action! We are collaborating with One Tree Planted, we ensure that each eBike purchase contributes to global reforestation efforts, specifically in the Amazon Rainforest."

The MorphRover is an incredibly versatile eBike suitable for both indoor exercise and outdoor escapades. When utilized outdoors, it shines as a potent and efficient eBike, boasting a 750W hub motor that can peak at 1000W, propelling it to a top speed of 20 mph. The eBike features a removable 48V, 15Ah (720Wh) lithium-ion battery that empowers riders with an impressive range of up to 60 miles on a single charge.

Among its standout features are puncture-resistant fat tires ensuring stability across various terrains, a high-quality aluminum alloy frame providing robustness and durability, an 80mm travel front suspension for a smooth and comfortable ride, hydraulic disc brakes delivering reliable stopping power, and a versatile Shimano 8-speed gear system. The MorphRover is further enhanced by a Smart App offering real-time data, route planning, and performance tracking.

Notably, the MorphRover boasts a 2-in-1 design, allowing users to enjoy the best of both worlds. During indoor use, it can be connected to a Smart Motor Control Algorithm, cleverly converting calories burned into CO2-free mileage. This means that just 30 minutes of indoor cycling can generate enough energy for a 10-mile outdoor journey.

The MorphRover 2-in-1 eBike enables individuals to become part of an active cycling community and participate in engaging challenges guided by experienced instructors. The platform features gamified classes and mini-games suitable for various skill levels. It offers rhythm games and picturesque rides, ensuring each cycling session becomes an unforgettable adventure. Equipped with advanced sensors, the Smart App allows users to monitor their progress and performance. When it comes to taking classes with the freebeat MorphRover eBike, there are no restrictions. Whether users prefer a tablet display, TV projection, or smartphone screen, freebeat delivers top-notch visuals and user-friendly controls, ensuring every ride is a pleasurable experience.

The MorphRover is presently available in two distinct styles, Step-through and High-step, and it comes in three captivating colors: Sage Green, Midnight Black, and Sahara Sand. In the future, freebeat plans to expand the 2-in-1 functionality to encompass a broader range of eBikes, such as City Bikes, Road Bikes, Gravel Bikes, Mountain Bikes, and more. The dual-purpose design of the MorphRover aligns with specific market requirements. With the introduction of this product, freebeat has once again underscored its dedication to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles and its viewpoint on how technology can drive progress in the world of cycling.

