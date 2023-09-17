J&T Express Middle East: J&T Express named Saudi Arabia's Best New Last Mile Delivery Company of 2023

The Global Logistics Provider receives Dual Wins at the International Finance Awards.

J&T Express recognized as 'Most Innovative Service Provider in Saudi Arabia'.

Strides made in Saudi Arabia earn coveted industry titles.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J&T Express emerged as a double award winner at the International Finance Awards 2023. The global logistics provider secured the titles of 'Best New Last Mile Delivery Company' and 'Most Innovative Express Delivery Service Provider' in Saudi Arabia.

The program recognizes outstanding industry players who have achieved success internationally and in the Middle East region. With the support of industry-qualified research teams, nominations and submissions are evaluated based on international business excellence standards. Previous year winners include the likes of Saudi Telecom Company (STC), Emirates NBD, Kuwait Aviation Services (KAS), Saudi Ground Services Company, Sahl Gulf Logistics Services Company, J&T Express - Philippines, Hitachi Transport System (M) Sdn Bhd (Malaysia) and more.

"We are honored to receive these awards that emphasize the fundamental role of innovation and technology in the logistics sector's growth, especially in a rapidly growing market like Saudi Arabia, where it is projected to contribute 10% of GDP by 2030," said Sean Xiao, the CEO of J&T Express, "Such industry recognition affirms our visible dedication to delivering exceptional services. Furthermore, this win underscores our relentless efforts to continuously push the boundaries of innovation."

Commenting on the win, a spokesperson from International Finance Publications said, "We are delighted to acknowledge J&T Express as a pioneering force within the logistics sector, spanning air, land, sea, and road. In this category, J&T Express has been commended for its significant contributions to the regional economy, particularly its outstanding last-mile delivery services in Saudi Arabia. Noteworthy elements attributing to the company's accomplishments encompass their dedication to inventive solutions, prioritization of customer satisfaction, and their leadership in promoting sustainability throughout the industry."

J&T officially expanded its regional presence to establish hubs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in January 2022. Since then, it has achieved full coverage of all local provinces and regions in both countries.

In the Kingdom, the last mile-delivery service covers 100% of the kingdom. Supported by seven sorting centers, one of which is the largest the region has ever seen, 40 self-owned stations nationwide, and 3,000 personnel, all working in synergy to offer unparalleled services for its customers.

Globally and in the Middle East region, J&T invests in state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure. With swift operations, it ensures that its customers can experience reliable and secure deliveries.

J&T Express's victory at the Finance Awards 2023 reflects its commitment to redefining last-mile delivery. The company's innovative spirit has played a major role in propelling it to the forefront of the delivery industry in Saudi Arabia and around the region.

"While the e-commerce sector still faces challenges like last-mile delivery and customer service, the Saudi government's focus on diversification and infrastructure development creates a promising environment for industry growth. As such, the industry, which is currently valued at USD 23.85 billion in 2023, is expected to grow to USD 32.97 billion by 2029. Enabling our clients and partners to be part of this growth is our priority. Through our passion for leveraging best in class industry practices, we will continue to deliver outstanding services to our customers. In reality, the success of our partners and clients is a direct reflection of our own success." Added Xiao.

About J&T Express

Established in 2015, J&T Express operates globally, including Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and China. Specializing in technology-driven logistics, services span express delivery, freight forwarding, warehousing, and supply chain management. The company expanded to KSA and the UAE in 2022, establishing efficient distribution networks and local warehousing.

About International Finance Awards

The International Finance Annual Awards are dedicated to celebrating excellence in the corporate and professional sectors. The event honors those who continuously strive for innovation, performance improvement, and positive contributions to the global business community. Winning an International Finance Award signifies an individual or organization's persistent dedication and commitment to enhancing business performance.

