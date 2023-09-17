HEAR: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/4760/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" .The following Script ist based on our 21st Austria weekly: Week 37 was a good week for ATX TR, which climbed 1,24 percent. Triple witching day on Friday brought with 576 Mio. Euro the 2nd largest Trading Volume 2023. Next Monday we see the ATX comeback of Telekom Austria and on Friday the start of EuroTeleSites in the Prime Market. News came from Strabag, ams Osram, Telekom Austria, Rosenbauer, CA Immo, Wolftank, Agrana, voestalpine, Frequentis, Kontron, S Immo, Immofinanz ...

