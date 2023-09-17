A good week for ATX TR, which climbed 1,24 percent. Next Monday we see the ATX comeback of Telekom Austria and on Friday the start of EuroTeleSites in the Prime Market. News came from Strabag, ams Osram, Telekom Austria, Rosenbauer, CA Immo, Wolftank, Agrana, voestalpine, Frequentis, Kontron, S Immo, Immofinanz and Lenzing. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 1,24% to 7.037,89 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 6,68%. Up to now there were 101 days with a positive and 81 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 6,28% away, from the low 10,22%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,23%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,26%. These are the best-performers this week: Telekom Austria 8,33% in front of Verbund 7,38% and EVN 5,42%. And the ...

