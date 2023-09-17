Strabag: Strabag SE, the listed European technology group for construction services, announced details concerning the implementation of capital measures unanimously adopted at the 19th Annual General Meeting held on 16 June 2023. Essentially, a conditional distribution will be made from the reserves of STRABAG SE, with each shareholder being entitled to receive the distribution in the form of new shares or cash. The objective of the measures is to reduce the stake held by MKAO "Rasperia Trading Limited" - a company controlled by sanctioned Russian citizen Oleg Deripaska - in Strabag SE from 27.8% to below 25%. This should reduce relevant disadvantages and risks for Straba SE. In order to achieve this goal, the core shareholders - the Haselsteiner family, ...

