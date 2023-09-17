Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 17.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Jetzt den ultimativen Uranpreis-Push mitnehmen! URAN-AKTIEN EXPLODIEREN!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M23V | ISIN: AT000000STR1 | Ticker-Symbol: XD4
Tradegate
15.09.23
20:14 Uhr
38,950 Euro
-0,100
-0,26 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
STRABAG SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STRABAG SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,60039,20016.09.
38,85039,25015.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMS-OSRAM
AMS-OSRAM AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMS-OSRAM AG5,940+0,17 %
OSRAM LICHT AG48,0000,00 %
STRABAG SE38,950-0,26 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.