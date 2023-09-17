Telekom Austria: The listing and commencement of trading of the shares of EuroTeleSites AG on the Official Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange is expected to take place on or about September 22, 2023. As already announced, The EuroTeleSites shares will be allocated on the basis of the respective deposit balances in Telekom Austria shares at the end of the last trading day before the allocation date, which is expected to be September 21, 2023. Shareholders of Telekom Austria AG will receive one additional EuroTeleSites share for every four Telekom Austria shares held (the number of Telekom Austria shares held by each shareholder will remain unchanged by the spin-off).Telekom Austria: weekly performance: 8.33%Rosenbauer: Rosenbauer International AG, leading manufacturer of systems for ...

