Sonntag, 17.09.2023

WKN: A1W4VU | ISIN: US75524W1080
Berlin
15.09.23
19:05 Uhr
13,400 Euro
-0,700
-4,96 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
ACCESSWIRE
17.09.2023 | 13:02
110 Leser
RE/MAX Belize: Belize Investment Summit 2023 Showcasing Substantial Investment Opportunities and Potential for People

The event brings investment opportunities for people across the globe.

SAN PEDRO, BELIZE / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2023 / On August 30, 2023 the Belize Investment Summit Commenced with the mission to assist people in providing significant investment opportunities, ?h? ??l?z? ?nv??tm?nt ?umm?t 2023 became a successful landmark event for investment. This symposium was put on by the Office of the President and the Department of Finance, Development, and Economic Development. It was centered around the theme, "Endless Opportunities." A key purpose of the event was to attract and promote investment for economic development.

There were presentations from high-profile international experts, policymakers, and enterprise movers and shakers on the government's vision for enhanced and strategic investments at the Summit, as well as a keynote address by Belize's Prime Minister outlining the government's vision for enhanced and strategic investment climate. Several industry experts, including Dustin Rennie from RE/MAX Belize, attended the event held to showcase Belize's readiness to support global investment.

The founder states, "The Belize Investment Summit 2023 is focused on attracting and promoting investment for economic development in Belize, identifying opportunities, and showcasing Belize's readiness to support global investment. This included Belize real estate investment. Dustin Rennie was a Guest Panelist on the Investment and Real Estate Opportunities in Belize."

There are many opportunities for both domestic and international investors in Belize shown and discussed in this presentation. In order to facilitate global globalization, the government proudly displayed foreign news on this platform. In his remarks, former Attorney General John Recenzo outlined the government's commitment to strategic marketing, setting the tone for the remainder of the event.

Attendees benefited from the information shared by corporate experts, public relations personnel, the hotel executive offices, and the key organizers throughout the conference. It is a case for the future development of Belize. In addition to presentations and panels, the summit focused on a comprehensive overview of the opportunities available in Belize. They highlighted development success stories in Belize's current and future opportunities, providing detailed insights for investments in Belize.

Moreover, the panel of experts discussed real estate investment and the establishment of businesses in Belize, bringing together brands and investors. The insights provided by Dustin Rennie into the Belizean real estate market, investment opportunities, and development of the country were invaluable.

The Belize Tourism Board added, "On the panel, Dustin Rennie discussed real estate investment and setting up business in Belize and the requisite preparation in terms of a feasibility study to connect brands or investors with projects-review of Hotel Licensing Requirements and Accommodation taxes. Dustin contributed valuable insight into Belize's real estate market, investment opportunities, and future development." Dustin Rennie RE/MAX Belize

Media Contact

Organization: RE/MAX Belize
Contact Person: Dustin Rennie
Website: https://remaxbelizerealestate.com/
Email: dustin@remaxbelizerealestate.com
City: San Pedro
State: Belize
Country: Belize

SOURCE: RE/MAX Belize

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/784845/belize-investment-summit-2023-showcasing-substantial-investment-opportunities-and-potential-for-people

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
