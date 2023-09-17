Agrana: The Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) has concluded its audit of fruit, starch and sugar group Agrana's climate goals and officially confirmed that these are in line with the 1.5°C target defined by the Paris Climate Agreement. This means that we are the first food producer in Austria to have validated emission-reduction targets. On the basis of our science-based targets, we will cut greenhouse gas emissions along the entire value chain (Scope 1+2+3) by more than 30 percent and emissions associated with our own production activities (Scope 1+2) compared to 2019|20 by half by 2030|31. In addition, we will also reduce our production-related emissions to net zero by 2040 and those along the entire value chain to net zero by 2050", stresses Norbert Harringer, the ...

