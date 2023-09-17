Lenzing: The continued weak development of the markets relevant to fibers company Lenzing, coupled with very cautious market expectations in 2023, requires a reassessment of Lenzing AG's macroeconomic environment. Taking into account the current lack of market recovery, the previous earnings forecast is not expected to be achieved. The Lenzing Group is therefore adjusting its forecast for earnings development and is assuming EBITDA in a range of EUR 270 mn to EUR 330 mn for the 2023 financial year (before 320 mn to 420 mn).Lenzing: weekly performance: -4.55% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (15/09/2023)

