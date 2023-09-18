DJ Broad General Holding Limited Sponsors a fusion of Chinese orchestra music and Kunju

EQS Newswire / 18/09/2023 / 11:01 UTC+8 Broad General Holding Limited Sponsors a fusion of Chinese orchestra music and Kunju HKCO X "Prince of Kunju" Zhang Jun, The Palace of Eternal Life on a Moonlit Night Making friends through Chinese music to celebrate Moon Festival (September 15, 2023 - Hong Kong)Proudly Supported by Broad General Holding Limited, a leading private equity fund in China with a commitment to empower high technology enterprises in China, the opening concert of the 47th season of the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra, The Palace of Eternal Life on a Moonlit Night, was held tonight (September 15, 2023) at Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre. The music concert is a collaboration with "Prince of Kunju" Zhang Jun and jointly performed by artists from Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra, Jiangsu Performing Arts Group Kunju Theatre, and other industry talents from Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, bringing a new version of The Palace of Eternal Life on a Moonlit Night. The performance uses music and opera to step into the opulent ambiance of the imperial palace for the audience and depicts the eternal love between emperor Ming of Tang dynasty and Lady Yang, the imperial concubine across life and death. Hong Kong Financial Secretary Mr. Paul Chan Mo-po, Director of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department Mr. Raymond Young Run-hong, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra Mr. Chen Wai-ka, together with guests from the cultural, political, and business sectors, attended in person to show their support. By supporting the performance of the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra, Broad General Holding wishes to make friends through music, build more cultural and artistic exchanges for the two sides of the strait, and create more value for society. Figure 1: Representatives from the cultural, political, and business sectors attended the opening ceremony of The Palace of Eternal Life on a Moonlit Night, supported by Broad General Holding "We are honored to support this performance that promotes the integration and innovation of Chinese traditional culture through the vibrant and colorful world of Chinese music, we aim to promote the spirit of harmony and peace deeply rooted in Chinese traditional culture," said Luo Tian, Chairman of the Board, executive director and CEO of Broad General Holding Limited. He continued, "We have always adhered to 'sharing goodness, creating values' through making capital more humane to create a society of harmony and prosperity in the future. We were established in Hangzhou for 18 years and is a leading private investment fund manager with a focus on serving HNWIs and a commitment to empower high technology enterprises in China. This year, we come to Hong Kong for expansion not only for new opportunities but with the enthusiasm to bring in outstanding portfolio companies and promote advanced technology industry. We believe that the development of the industry will attract companies and talents, and together, we will build a virtuous cycle for Hong Kong's innovation and technology ecosystem." Figure 2: A Speech in the ceremony by the Chairman of the Board, executive director, and CEO of Broad General Holding Limited, Luo Tian In line with its core value of "sharing goodness" to society, Broad General Holding has donated concert tickets to two charitable organizations in Hong Kong - the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions and the Hong Kong Salvation Army respectively, hoping to share the beautiful art and culture of the Chinese music with people from different walks of life and families in the community, for them to enjoy a new cultural experience brought by opera and music that performed by artists from Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, including the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra and the Jiangsu Performing Arts Group Kunju Theatre. LHS: Broad General Holding representative, Ms. Tsai Wei-ting (second from the left), presenting The Palace of Eternal Life on a Moonlit Night tickets to the representative of HKFTU, Ms. Hou Wen-ting (second from the right). RHS: Broad General Holding representative, Ms. Tsai Wei-ting (second from the right), presenting The Palace of Eternal Life on a Moonlit Night tickets to The Salvation Army in Hong Kong representative, Mr. Yu ka-kit (second from the left). The Palace of Eternal Life on a Moonlit Night tells the poignant and moving story of Lady Yang, the imperial concubine, and emperor Ming of Tang dynasty, and is conducted by Yan Huichang, a national first-class conductor and artistic director of the orchestra, composed by the famous composer Jin Fuzai, and written by screenwriter Shi Jufang from Taiwan. As early as 2018, the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra had collaborated with Zhang Jun on Peony Pavilion, Long Life Palace. This marks the second collaboration between the two parties after a four-year hiatus. The Palace of Eternal Life is more like a musical theater production, with a relatively complete storyline. The aesthetics of lighting, costumes, and stage effects have all been elevated, providing the audience with a higher level of enjoyment. About Broad General Holding Limited Broad General Holding Limited is a leading private investment fund manager with a focus on serving HNWIs and a commitment to empower high technology enterprises in China. As of the end of December 2022, its total AUM had grown to approximately RMB9.3 billion. Broad General Holding Limited managed a total of 74 funds and its portfolio comprised of 87 enterprises, covering high technology services, digital and information technology, advanced manufacturing and automation, pharmaceutical and medical technology, and new materials sectors. Adhering to our business philosophy of "making investing simpler, making capital more humane, and creating greater value for society", it aims to provide private equity investment opportunities to boarder HNWIs. Through its exceptional asset management services, it endeavors to generate higher and sustainable value for families, enterprises, and society, achieving mutual benefit for all stakeholders. It submitted the application for listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in June 2023.

