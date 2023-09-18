InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Sept 18

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company)(NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)

The Company announces that on 15 September 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 15 September 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 144,941 Lowest price paid per share: £ 62.9600 Highest price paid per share: £ 63.4200 Average price paid per share: £ 63.1967

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 165,767,144 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6775M_1-2023-9-15.pdf

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 144,941 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 15 September 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 89,941 55,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 63.4200 £ 63.4000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 62.9600 £ 62.9800 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 63.1953 £ 63.1991

