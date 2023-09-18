EQS-News: / Key word(s): Research Update/Research Update

ReNeuron Group (RENE): A step forward on the Exosome delivery platform



London, UK, 18 September 2023 ReNeuron Group (RENE): A step forward on the Exosome delivery platform ReNeuron Group has generated in vivo data for CustomEX, marking a key step towards validating its proprietary stem cell-derived exosome platform. While the precise nature of the data is yet to be disclosed, we view the update as an encouraging sign and believe that it could improve traction for discussions for collaborations and partnerships, a key near-term goal for the company. ReNeuron now aims to broaden its capabilities by focussing on the functional delivery of specific therapeutics payloads, which we believe could include siRNA, mRNA, proteins, small molecules and genes, based on previous studies. Updates are expected in due course, potentially representing an important catalyst for investor attention, provided the data continue to be positive. ReNeuron has previously reported several proof-of-concept studies exemplifying in vitro (outside of a biological setting) targeting and delivery for all seven of its exosome populations. Further details can be found in our prior update note. Now, ReNeuron has announced the successful generation of in vivo (within a biological setting, ie in animals) data, demonstrating the organ and cellular targeting capabilities of its stem cell-derived exosomes. We believe this announcement is positive for the progress of ReNeuron's CustonEx platform. The company now plans to focus its research efforts on the functional delivery of specific payloads and management will provide a further update in the near-term. This could facilitate discussions with potential partners and hence represent an important catalyst for the company, in our view, provided the data continue to be supportive.

Click here to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors.



