Das Instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.09.2023The instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.09.2023Das Instrument 99S FR00140039U7 TRANSITION SA PRF.EO-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.09.2023The instrument 99S FR00140039U7 TRANSITION SA PRF.EO-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.09.2023Das Instrument 7M8 SE0003273531 ECORUB AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.09.2023The instrument 7M8 SE0003273531 ECORUB AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.09.2023Das Instrument 5LN SE0010520155 ROLLING OPTICS HOLDING AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.09.2023The instrument 5LN SE0010520155 ROLLING OPTICS HOLDING AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.09.2023Das Instrument BQE US0427441029 ARROW FINL CORP. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.09.2023The instrument BQE US0427441029 ARROW FINL CORP. DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.09.2023Das Instrument A2S1 BMG0620W2019 ASIAN CITRUS HLDGS HD-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.09.2023The instrument A2S1 BMG0620W2019 ASIAN CITRUS HLDGS HD-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 18.09.2023