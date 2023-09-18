The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 18.09.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 18.09.2023
Aktien
1 KYG0086A1076 Adicon Holdings Ltd.
2 CA83569D6054 Sonoro Energy Ltd.
3 KYG5223X1429 Kaixin Auto Holdings
4 FR001400JXB0 Pharnext
5 FR001400K4B1 PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A.
6 CA78643W1086 Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd.
7 CA89624B3020 Trillion Energy International Inc.
8 CA98664A1084 York Harbour Metals Inc.
Anleihen/Fonds
1 IT0005561888 Italien, Republik
2 SE0019761560 Georg Jensen A/S
3 USB5341FAC52 KBC Groep N.V.
4 USU6547TAF76 Nissan Motor Acceptance Company LLC
5 XS2687917018 Volkswagen Financial Services N.V.
6 USU6547TAE02 Nissan Motor Acceptance Company LLC
7 USU90375AF04 US Foods Inc.
8 US15189XBD93 Centerpoint Energy Houston Electric LLC
9 USP5300PAC79 Hunt Oil Co. of Peru LLC Sucursal del Peru
10 XS2689127624 Manchester Airport Group Funding PLC
11 LU2145461914 RobecoSAM Smart Energy Equities - D
