The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 18.09.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 18.09.2023Aktien1 KYG0086A1076 Adicon Holdings Ltd.2 CA83569D6054 Sonoro Energy Ltd.3 KYG5223X1429 Kaixin Auto Holdings4 FR001400JXB0 Pharnext5 FR001400K4B1 PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A.6 CA78643W1086 Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd.7 CA89624B3020 Trillion Energy International Inc.8 CA98664A1084 York Harbour Metals Inc.Anleihen/Fonds1 IT0005561888 Italien, Republik2 SE0019761560 Georg Jensen A/S3 USB5341FAC52 KBC Groep N.V.4 USU6547TAF76 Nissan Motor Acceptance Company LLC5 XS2687917018 Volkswagen Financial Services N.V.6 USU6547TAE02 Nissan Motor Acceptance Company LLC7 USU90375AF04 US Foods Inc.8 US15189XBD93 Centerpoint Energy Houston Electric LLC9 USP5300PAC79 Hunt Oil Co. of Peru LLC Sucursal del Peru10 XS2689127624 Manchester Airport Group Funding PLC11 LU2145461914 RobecoSAM Smart Energy Equities - D