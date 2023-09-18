France's Nepsen has completed the first floating solar project in Armenia. The 150 kW array, which is installed on Lake Yerevan, will serve as a pilot for future floating PV plants in the country.Armenia has switched on its first floating PV project, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure said in a recent statement. The floating array is deployed on a lake in the national capital, Yerevan. It has a capacity of 150 kW. Its developers are French company Nepsen and the Armenian Renewable Resources and Energy Efficiency Fund. "This floating solar station will serve as a prototype ...

