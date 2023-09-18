This initiative aims to raise awareness of the role of virtual twins in accelerating medical research and delivering personalized care

On social media, Emma Twin will document how she, as a virtual twin, helps doctors and researchers better understand diseases and the effects of treatments, without risk to real patients

For 40 years, Dassault Systèmes' virtual twins have been improving quality of life for patients, citizens and consumers

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today introduced "Emma Twin," an avatar designed to raise awareness of the key role that virtual twins have in advancing healthcare and the innovations that are shaping the future of medicine.

Through a rich social media program, Emma Twin will share stories explaining how the virtual twin of her body was created from anonymous health data to be used for an infinite number of tests that give doctors and researchers a profound understanding of diseases and the effects of new and improved treatments.

Her social media posts will document her participation in ongoing research and medical innovations including: clinical trials using Medidata solutions; the reaction of her heart to different procedures in the Living Heart project; testing CorNeat Vision's corneal transplants; epilepsy and Alzheimer's disease studies in the Living Brain project; wearing the IASO drug administration and monitoring device; and optimizing the home for older adults. They will also highlight: DAMAE Medical's portable microscope for detecting skin cancer; Dynocardia's blood pressure monitoring solution; FEops' cardiac monitoring; LUCID Implants' customized facial implants; and the VORTHEx radiotherapy simulation experience.

"Through Emma Twin, we will share stories about the impact of virtual twins on healthcare, in an engaging, meaningful way," said Victoire de Margerie, Vice President, Corporate Equity, Marketing Communications, Dassault Systèmes. "Our virtual twins have been used to swiftly develop COVID-19 vaccines, optimize surgical procedures, and provide patients with a greater understanding of treatment options. By leveraging our pioneering technology, we can draw attention to major healthcare challenges and demonstrate how the virtual world improves outcomes in real life."

For 40 years, Dassault Systèmes' virtual twins data-enriched, evolving 3D models that replicate reality with scientific accuracy and are used to test and improve performance virtually have catalyzed sustainable innovations that improve quality of life for consumers, citizens and patients.

Virtual twins accelerate the development of solutions to urgent needs for more precise, preventive healthcare by enabling research and health-related disciplines to model, test and treat a human body as precisely, safely and effectively as other industries can with cars, buildings or airplanes.

Emma Twin is the next act in Dassault Systèmes' "The Only Progress is Human" initiative, dedicated to healthcare and patient experience. In 2020, the company launched The Only Progress is Human to increase awareness of societal and environmental challenges and inspire the use of virtual worlds to drive sustainable innovations in areas such as urbanization and water conservation.

