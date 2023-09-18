Octopus Energy has developed new residential heat pumps, with plans to initially market a 6 kW version, followed by larger models in the near future. The UK-based company makes the heat pumps at its facility in Craigavon, Northern Ireland.UK energy company Octopus Energy has launched new heat pumps for residential applications. "The system will enter the market with a 6 kW heat pump - aimed at a typical three-bed UK home - with more and larger models following over the next six months," the manufacturer said, noting that the new product will be available for sale in December for the UK and other ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...