Montag, 18.09.2023
Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft EUR Benchmark Green Callable Non-Preferred Senior Fixed-to-Floating Interest Rate Notes due 2029

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

September 18, 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR Benchmark Green Callable Non-Preferred Senior

Fixed-to-Floating Interest Rate Notes due 2029

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme, dated 02 June 2023 as supplemented 27 June 2023 and 18 August 2023

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer:

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Guarantor (if any):

none

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR Benchmark

Description:

EUR Benchmark Green Callable Non-Preferred Senior Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes due 25 March 2029

Offer price:

tbc

Other offer terms:

MTN Programme, denoms 100k/100k, Payment date 25 September 2023, listing Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Stabilisation:

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilising Managers:

Commerzbank AG

Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

Danske Bank AS

Natixis

UBS

Stabilisation period expected to start on:

September 18, 2023

Stabilisation period expected to end on:

no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.

The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.

Stabilisation trading venue:

Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Regulated Market.

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


