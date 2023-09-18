Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 19 September 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma ----------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 58,657,336 shares (DKK 58,657,336) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 20,102 shares (DKK 20,102) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 58,677,438 shares (DKK 58,677,438) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price, new shares: · DKK 127.00 - 2,282 shares · DKK 224.40 - 12,820 shares · DKK 220.00 - 5,000 shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL ----------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66