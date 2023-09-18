The event will showcase new research and best practices to help B2B marketing, sales, and product leaders achieve growth in a competitive environment

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its B2B Summit EMEA event, held in London and digitally from 9-11 October 2023. Given the current economic volatility, B2B leaders must move away from short-term goals to creating strategies that drive consistent, long-term customer and buyer value. The event will also share best practices for leveraging generative AI to transform sales and marketing.

At the event, B2B marketing, sales, and product leaders will explore new research, models, and insights to drive growth in a competitive market. They will learn how to improve cross-functional alignment crucial to growth but not easy to achieve in a changing landscape where buyer needs, economic uncertainty, and competition are unrelenting. The attendees will gain access to content to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of people, processes, and performance.

Noteworthy keynotes and sessions include:

Winning With Generative AI: Transforming Sales And Marketing. Join this keynote to learn how B2B marketing and sales leaders can use generative AI effectively and navigate its potential risks.

Introducing Forrester's B2B Customer-Obsessed Growth Engine. To win customers and achieve growth, firms need a customer-obsessed growth engine that creates customer and buyer value and aligns marketing, sales, and product functions.

It's About The Customer How Marketing And Sales Integrate For Success. Buying practices and technology have changed faster than go-to-market practices, and buyers now have greater purchasing expectations. In this session, learn how to enable buyers to make purchases using digital buying signals.

The State Of B2B Marketing Measurement 2023 This session offers strategies for B2B marketers to align their measurement with their organisation's growth strategies and stakeholder needs.

Get Ready For The Age Of Cookieless Marketing Learn how to identify and assess the impact of privacy regulation on key marketing practices, as well as new technologies that can help marketers overcome specific challenges.

Additionally, Forrester will celebrate its B2B Return On Integration Honours and B2B Programmes Of The Year Awards winners to recognise organisations that have had outstanding achievements in marketing, sales, and product functions to drive revenue growth. In-person attendees in London can access all sponsors and onsite content, including facilitated discussions and special sessions such as the Executive Leadership Exchange and several diversity and inclusion sessions. Attendees of the B2B Summit digital experience will have access to all conference sessions, including keynotes, track sessions, case studies, and sponsors via the event platform.

"European leaders are in an odd economic and geopolitical environment with ambiguous, counterintuitive, and contradictory market signals," said Forrester VP and Research Director Paul Ferron. "In addition, factors such as new privacy laws, generative AI's rapid rise, and internal and external pressures to drive business growth quickly are putting tremendous pressure on B2B leaders. At B2B Summit EMEA, marketing and sales leaders will learn how to make smart decisions to enable greater success for their business."

