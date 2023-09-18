Relevant Gold Corp.: Relevant Gold Announces US Listing on OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) ("Relevant Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have been approved for listing on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") and will commence trading under the symbol "RGCCF" at the market open today. The Company has also received Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility making the Company's shares more accessible to institutional and retail investors in the United States.

"This marks a key milestone for Relevant Gold, broadening our capital markets exposure and fostering the growing interest from US investors who seek exposure to the tremendous exploration potential Wyoming has to offer," said Relevant Gold CEO Rob Bergmann.

The OTCQB® Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development-stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The Shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol RGC.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally. Founded by experienced exploration geologists, Relevant Gold is managed by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of Relevant Gold Corp. ("Relevant" or "Relevant Gold" or "the Company"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking information except as required by law.

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

