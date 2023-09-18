Executive Session to Feature Netcracker Customers Discussing Real-World Digital Transformation Outcomes and How to Quickly Adapt to Current and Future Business Requirements

Netcracker Technology:

Who:

Andrew Feinberg, Chairman CEO, Netcracker Technology

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO, du

Bader Al Zidi, CEO, Vodafone Oman

Tony Geheran, EVP COO, TELUS

Jon James, CEO, Nuuday

John Porter, CEO, Telenet

Dan Thygesen, SVP GM Wholesale MVNX, IoT, M2M, B2B2X, Web 3.0, T-Mobile USA

Moderator: Tony Poulos, Industry Insights Advisor, TM Forum

What: CEO Spotlight: "Reimagining Telcos Transformation and Evolution for Future Success"

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 11:00 a.m. CEST

Where: DTW23 Ignite,Bella Center, Copenhagen

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today's communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230918879879/en/

Contacts:

Media

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@netcracker.com