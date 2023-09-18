Anzeige
Montag, 18.09.2023
18.09.2023 | 12:06
KR1 Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting

KR1 Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

18 September 2023

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company, held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS-

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC

George McDonaugh

Keld van Schreven

+44 (0)1624 630 630

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser)

Mark Anwyl

+44 (0)20 7469 0930

FTI Consulting LLP (PR Adviser)
Ed Berry

Maxime Lopes

Lynn Begany

+44 (0)7711 387 085

KR1@fticonsulting.com

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io


