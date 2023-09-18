Hardman & Co Research on Tissue Regenix (TRX): Continuing postive momentum 1H'23

Anzeige
Montag, 18.09.2023
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Neues Research nennt lukratives Kursziel!
WKN: A3D7AF | ISIN: GB00BNTXR104
Frankfurt
18.09.23
08:08 Uhr
0,600 Euro
-0,005
-0,83 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
18-Sep-2023 / 10:40 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Continuation of the positive momentum 
 
TRX is focused on the development and commercialisation of two proprietary processing technologies for the repair of 
soft tissue (dCELL®) and bone (BioRinse®). It has a broad portfolio of regenerative medicine products for the 
biosurgery, orthopaedics and dental markets. 1H'23 results highlighted the benefits and efficiencies being derived from 
investment and reorganisation in manufacturing capacity, with the first underlying EBITDA-positive reporting period. 
With further strong growth forecast in 2H'23, TRX is on the cusp of achieving profitability. Phase 2 of its capacity 
expansion programme is expected to be completed in 2025. 
 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/continuation-of-the-positive-momentum/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
To contact us:           Contact: 
Hardman & Co            Martin Hall mh@hardmanandco.com 
www.hardmanandco.com 
 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

September 18, 2023 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)

