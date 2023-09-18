Anzeige
18.09.2023
Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet.com signs new partnership with BGaming

NetBet Casino brings BGaming's innovative games into their library

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet - one of the leading online global casinos - joins forces with iGaming experts BGaming.

NetBet's partnership with BGaming adds even more games to their already extensive libraries of over 5,000 games, making it one of the most diverse online gaming spaces available for players in various markets. Since 2012, BGaming's player-driven approach to game development has continually delivered rewarding gameplay and rich visuals with their products.

NetBet's global community of players will be delighted to experience the exceptional range of slots and casino games provided by BGaming, including player favourites such as Wild Cash, Lady Wolf Moon MEGAWAYS, Bonanza Billion and more through this new partnership, for an unforgettable experience that will keep them returning to play.

Claudia Georgevici, NetBet PR manager, said: "We're delighted to partner with BGaming to bring their range of unique and fun online casino games to our dedicated global community of players."

Olga Levshina, BGaming, Head of Sales, mentioned: "We are thrilled that our gaming content will now be available to players at NetBet. BGaming offers a diverse portfolio of games, encompassing slots, casual games, crash games, and card games. And all games undergo testing by real players during the development process, which helps us better understand players and create the best gaming experience. Thanks to this partnership, even more players will be able to enjoy our products."

For more information contact pr@netbet.com.

About NetBet.com

For 20 years, NetBet has delivered the ultimate online casino and sportsbook experience for its players across the globe. Alongside sports betting and casino, players have also enjoyed Lotto, Live Casino, and Poker products. With access to multiple languages across all its registered markets, thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet has evolved into one of the world's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.com


