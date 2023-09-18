Musk Metals Corp.: Musk Metals Begins Remote Sensing Work on Pontax South and Ile Interdite Lithium Properties in James Bay, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Musk Metals Corp. ("Musk Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:MUSK)(OTC PINK:EMSKF)(FSE:1I30) is pleased to announce that it has commenced remote sensing work on two lithium properties, the Pontax South and Île Interdite, strategically located in James Bay, Quebec.

Description of Pontax South and Île Interdite Properties Regional Setting

The Pontax South property consists of 105 claims covering 5,603 hectares (56 km2) and immediately adjacent to the south to Li-Ft Power Ltd.'s Pontax project which contains the most extensive Lithium anomaly within Li-Ft's Quebec portfolio. The Pontax South Property is also 60 km southwest of Stria Lithium's Pontax project and 90 km southwest of Brunswick Exploration Inc.'s Anatacau West project.

The Causabiscau Shear Zone transects the Pontax South property over 16 km and another regional Shear Zone, oriented E-W, crosscuts the property over 6 km. Many Lithium deposits and occurrences are closely and spatially associated to shear zones, evidencing entrapment, and tend to form at or near the contact of mafic, ultramafic or amphibolite rocks which are reported at Pontax South.

Figure 1: Pontax South Property

The Ile Interdite property consists of 20 claims covering 1,089 hectares (10.9 km2) and extends over 5 km along the Nottaway River Shear Zone, a prominent regional structure that can be followed over 200 km. Ile Interdite is near the contact between the Nemiscau Sedimentary and the Opatica Pluto-Volcanic Sub-Provinces, consisting of paragneiss and amphibolite rocks.

The Ile Interdite property hosts an important beryl showing that was identified in the 1960's by the same group of Quebec government geologists who reported spodumene at both Whabouchi and Cyr deposit's locations. Beryl is a relatively rare pathfinder mineral for lithium, often observed in pegmatites. At Ile Interdite, beryl is disseminated in a pegmatite.

Figure 2: Ile Interdite Property

Satellite Imagery Study

The remote sensing work is expected to be completed by end of November 2023 and will consist of establishing spectral signatures for direct identification of lithium-bearing minerals that have distinctive emission bands in the thermal spectrum. Lithium-bearing minerals, such as spodumene, are difficult to identify visually and to distinguish from common rock forming silicate minerals on the field.

The Company intends to complete a satellite imagery study using Worldview satellites constellation with panchromatic data up to 31 cm in resolution and multispectral data with 1.24 m resolution. Algorithms will be applied on these images in order to unfold pegmatites and/or swarms of pegmatites that can take the shape of flat-lying or variably dipping dykes, pods, tabular and lenticular-shaped bodies.

The information will be transferred to a GIS system and a series of maps at scale 1:5,000 will be generated. Precise satellite image interpreted pegmatites will be correlated with existing data for generating targeted areas that will be followed up on the field in the upcoming pegmatite sampling program in the summer of 2024.

Next steps to establish

Musk Metals will carry out an airborne geophysical survey that will allow to link regional shear, faults, and dilational zones with satellite imagery targeted areas for outlining accurate pegmatite prospecting and potential mineralization traps.

Pluto Property

Further to its news releases dated October 27, 2021, January 25, 2022, and June 14, 2022, Musk has granted an option for Jinhua Capital Corp. to earn up to a 100% interest in 54 mineral claims constituting the Pluto Property, located in the Dolomieu and Daubree Townships of Quebec.

Qualified Person: Benoit Moreau (P.Eng) is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines, and he has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Musk Metals Corp.

Musk Metals is a publicly traded exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada's top mining jurisdictions. The Company's properties are in the "Allison Lake Batholith" of Northwestern Ontario, and the "Chapais-Chibougamau", "Abitibi", and "James Bay" regions of Quebec.

