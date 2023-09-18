Despite soiling and mechanical stress, PV deployed between or close to rail tracks is not just a crazy idea, states a Bangladeshi-Australian research group. The scientists conducted a techno-economic analysis on a 128 kW demonstrator and found it may achieve a levelized cost of energy of only $0.052/kWh.An international team has conducted a technical and economic analysis to assess if deploying PV systems between or close to railway tracks is a viable option for rural applications and has found that this heavily criticized project typology may not only be technically feasible but also commercially ...

