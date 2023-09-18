HEINEKEN NV: HEINEKEN has its long-term Net-Zero and FLAG targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative

Amsterdam, 18 September 2023 - In 2021, HEINEKEN announced the ambition to become net-zero by 2040. Two years later, HEINEKEN's net-zero and FLAG, becoming the first global brewer to pass this sustainability milestone.

SBTi's approval affirms HEINEKEN's near- and long-term ambitions for decarbonisation, which are aligned with the 1.5 degrees pathways required for a science-based approach.

Dolf van den Brink, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board, said: "When we first announced our intention to reach net-zero, although we did not have all the answers, it was the right choice for a company that has been here for 159 years and aims to be here for many more. I am proud we continue to focus on delivering our net-zero goals, and now we get to announce yet another step in this journey."

The FLAG targets further enhance HEINEKEN's science-based approach. As a result, HEINEKEN has updated its scope 3 reduction target for 2030 to include:

Reducing 30% of HEINEKEN's scope 3 agriculture emissions (FLAG)

Reducing 25% of HEINEKEN's non-agriculture Scope 3 emissions

Address deforestation risks that exist from cultivating our crops

We have updated our near-term targets and changed our baseline year from 2018 to 2022 to reflect the company's most accurate footprint including significant recent acquisitions.

For complete details on HEINEKEN's science-based targets, see SBTi's website.

The work has already started

From barley to bar, HEINEKEN continues to focus on concrete actions to reduce its carbon emissions, working closely with customers, consumers, and suppliers.

Since 2018, HEINEKEN has reduced total carbon emissions on scopes 1 and 2 by 18%. To achieve this, it has increased its renewable electricity consumption to more than 50%and is investing in renewableheat solutions heat solutionsfor its breweries. For its agriculture target, HEINEKEN is supporting a low carbon farming pilot programmeand working with suppliers on their decarbonisation plans.

For more details, see HEINEKEN's 2022 Annual Report.

* FLAG stands for 'Forest, Land and Agriculture,' with a specific focus to reduce the carbon footprint from agriculture and stop deforestation from our most important crops (barley, maize, and sugarcane).

-END-

Press enquiries

Joris Evers / Michael Fuchs

E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-355

Investor and analystenquiries

Federico Castillo Martinez / Mark Matthews

E-mail: investors@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-590





About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 90,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's websiteand follow us on LinkedIn, Twitterand Instagram.

Attachment