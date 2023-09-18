Anzeige
Montag, 18.09.2023

WKN: A2QPFW | ISIN: DK0061417144 | Ticker-Symbol: 8XT
Frankfurt
18.09.23
09:15 Uhr
0,310 Euro
-0,088
-22,11 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXCOM A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXCOM A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
18.09.2023 | 13:34
76 Leser



First North Denmark: Nexcom A/S - increase

New shares in Nexcom A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 19 September 2023. New shares are issued due to a
directed issue and conversions of loans. 



Name:                 Nexcom      
-------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:                 DK0061417144   
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:              NEXCOM      
-------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change:    15,023,727 shares
-------------------------------------------------------
Change - private placement:      1,800,000 shares 
-------------------------------------------------------
Change - conversions of loans:    1,981,598 shares 
-------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:    18,805,325 shares
-------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price/conversion price: DKK 3      
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:              DKK 0.50     
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:             213765      
-------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Kapital Partner A/S
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
