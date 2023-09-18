First North Denmark: Nexcom A/S - increase

New shares in Nexcom A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 19 September 2023. New shares are issued due to a directed issue and conversions of loans. Name: Nexcom ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061417144 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NEXCOM ------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 15,023,727 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Change - private placement: 1,800,000 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Change - conversions of loans: 1,981,598 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 18,805,325 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price/conversion price: DKK 3 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.50 ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 213765 ------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Kapital Partner A/S