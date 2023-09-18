Anzeige
WKN: A12DFH | ISIN: CH0244767585 | Ticker-Symbol: 0UB
Lang & Schwarz
18.09.23
13:52 Uhr
24,280 Euro
-0,245
-1,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
TRIANA Biomedicines, Inc.: TRIANA Biomedicines to Present at UBS Biotechnology Private Company Virtual Symposium

LEXINGTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / TRIANA Biomedicines, Inc. (TRIANA), an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing a target-first and rational molecular glue discovery platform to address difficult to drug disease targets, today announced that Dr. Patrick Trojer, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the UBS Biotechnology Private Company Virtual Symposium on Wednesday September 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET.

About TRIANA Biomedicines, Inc.

TRIANA Biomedicines is a private biotechnology company, headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts and focused on building the leading molecular glue discovery platform to regulate disease targets that are difficult to address with any other modality. TRIANA's drug discovery engine is powered by high-resolution structural insights, state-of-the-art AI and computational tools, and bespoke chemical libraries. TRIANA's target first and rational approach to molecular glue discovery is currently focused on inducing or enhancing the degradation of high-profile cancer targets. The therapeutic approach pioneered by TRIANA has the potential to fundamentally change the paradigm of small molecule drug discovery and bring significant therapeutic benefits to patients.

Contact

IR@trianabio.com

SOURCE: TRIANA Biomedicines, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/784104/triana-biomedicines-to-present-at-ubs-biotechnology-private-company-virtual-symposium

