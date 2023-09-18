DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 18-Sep-2023 / 12:23 GMT/BST =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 15/09/2023) of GBP127.07m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 15/09/2023) of GBP127.07m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 15/09/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current 2,224.61p 5,712,137 period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current 2,193.36p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 1,880.00p Discount to NAV (15.49)% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2023 to 15/09/2023 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 10.16 2 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 9.87 3 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 9.35 4 Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p 7.41 5 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 6.68 6 Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary 6.04 0.25p 7 Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary 5.75 8 Alpha Group International Plc 5.40 Ordinary 9 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 5.04 10 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 4.72 26.9231p 11 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 4.59 12 OSB Group Plc GBp1 3.62 13 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 3.52 14 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 3.00 Ordinary 25p 15 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.96 16 Marshalls Plc Ordinary 25p 2.82 17 RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p 2.76 18 Gresham Technologies Plc GBp5 2.75 19 Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p 2.03 20 Spirent Communications Ord GBP0.033 1.50 21 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.03

ISIN: GB0007392078
TIDM: RIII

September 18, 2023 07:23 ET (11:23 GMT)