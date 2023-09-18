Anzeige
Montag, 18.09.2023
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Neues Research nennt lukratives Kursziel!
WKN: A2QLEE | ISIN: DK0061414471 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
GlobeNewswire
18.09.2023 | 13:58
First North Denmark: DecideAct A/S - increase

New shares in DecideAct A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 20 September 2023. New shares are issued due to
completion of a rights issue and conversion of convertible loan. 





Name:                DecideAct    
-----------------------------------------------------
ISIN:                DK0061414471   
-----------------------------------------------------
Short name:             ACT       
-----------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before changes:  12,028,386 shares
-----------------------------------------------------
Change (rights issue):       6,014,193 shares 
-----------------------------------------------------
Change (conversion):        2,500,000 shares 
-----------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after changes:   20,542,279 shares
-----------------------------------------------------
Subscription and conversion price: DKK 2.00     
-----------------------------------------------------
Face value:             DKK 0,10     
-----------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:            209623      
-----------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG
