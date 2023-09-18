First North Denmark: DecideAct A/S - increase

New shares in DecideAct A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 20 September 2023. New shares are issued due to completion of a rights issue and conversion of convertible loan. Name: DecideAct ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061414471 ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: ACT ----------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before changes: 12,028,386 shares ----------------------------------------------------- Change (rights issue): 6,014,193 shares ----------------------------------------------------- Change (conversion): 2,500,000 shares ----------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after changes: 20,542,279 shares ----------------------------------------------------- Subscription and conversion price: DKK 2.00 ----------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0,10 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 209623 ----------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG