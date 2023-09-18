Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs and Oracle Accelerate Service Providers' Journey to the Cloud

Expanded collaboration will enable communications and media service providers to move their Amdocs classic applications to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and offer new and differentiated cloud services to drive growth and customer loyalty

JERSEY CITY, NJ and AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, and Oracle today announced the expansion of their global collaboration to empower customers on their journey towards cloud and digital adoption with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

This extended cooperation will empower the communications and media industry's journey to the cloud by enabling service providers to move their Amdocs classic applications to OCI. This will allow them to offer new and differentiated cloud-based services that drive growth and customer loyalty by enabling fast and agile interactions at scale. By combining Amdocs' software with OCI's secure and high-performance cloud platform, service providers will be able to drive operational efficiency, agility, and innovation. Amdocs customers will be able to maximize their service choices across Oracle's 45 public cloud regions or OCI Dedicated Region, which helps customers meet requirements for data residency, data sovereignty, or other security and privacy needs.

As part of a joint go-to-market strategy, Amdocs and Oracle will prioritize the delivery of comprehensive support and services that facilitate seamless cloud transitions, optimization of operations, and the unlocking of new business opportunities for customers.

"Our collaboration with Amdocs brings together two industry leaders with a shared vision to drive innovation and operational efficiency at scale," said Doug Smith, Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Partnerships, Oracle. "Oracle Cloud for Telcos enables telecommunications providers to become more agile, reduce capital expenditures and operating costs, and establish a flexible foundation for innovation. With Amdocs classic applications now supported on OCI, Amdocs customers can realize these benefits and gain access to a broad ecosystem of cloud services and capabilities, including a set of solutions across core network, OSS/BSS, and IT, to modernize their operations and build for growth."

"We are delighted to partner with Oracle to bring our customers additional ways to accelerate their journey to the cloud," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "By ensuring our customers are able to transition our classic application suite to OCI, we are enabling them to capitalize on a distributed cloud environment and focus on cloud infrastructure components that deliver on their business needs."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 30,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 filed on December 13, 2022 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 on February 13, 2023 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 on May 22, 2023.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

