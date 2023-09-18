General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems: General Atomics Acquires EO Vista, LLC

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / General Atomics announced today that it has acquired EO Vista, LLC, a leader in the development of advanced space-based and airborne electro-optical payloads, based in Acton, MA. Its business will be integrated into the General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) group.





"EO Vista has a proven track record of rapid innovation that set new standards for performance and affordability in electro-optical payload designs," said Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS. "We look forward to bringing EO Vista's unique capabilities on board as we continue to expand our weather and science programs and our growing portfolio of sensor system payload designs to support a wide range of customer requirements, including Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance missions."

EO Vista is currently providing the advanced Electro-Optical Infrared (EO/IR) weather sensor payload to GA-EMS under their contract with the U.S. Space Force, Space Systems Command, to deliver an EO/IR Weather System (EWS) satellite to support the transition from the Defense Meteorological Support Program (DMSP) on-orbit systems to a new generation of affordable, high performance, small weather satellites. "The EO Vista team is excited to join General Atomics, a company whose commitment to delivering innovative solutions in support of the national interest strongly aligns with our legacy," said Dr. Steven Wein, president of EO Vista.

Founded in 2013, EO Vista is an advanced technology company specializing in the development and delivery of next-generation electro-optical sensor systems. The EO Vista team has a depth of experience in deploying some of the nation's highest-performing surveillance and sensing assets and offers expertise in rapid innovation, development, and delivery of visible and infrared sensor systems. Proskauer Rose LLP acted as legal advisor, Greenberg Traurig, LLP as government compliance advisor and Jefferies LLC as exclusive financial advisor to EO Vista, LLC.

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) Group is a global leader in the research, design, and manufacture of first-of-a-kind electromagnetic and electric power generation systems. GA-EMS' history of research, development, and technology innovation has led to an expanding portfolio of specialized products and integrated system solutions supporting aviation, space systems and satellites, missile defense, power and energy, and processing and monitoring applications for critical defense, industrial, and commercial customers worldwide. For further information, visit www.ga.com/ems.



