Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Neues Research nennt lukratives Kursziel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 189955 | ISIN: CA67088Q1063 | Ticker-Symbol: DFK
Frankfurt
18.09.23
08:08 Uhr
0,073 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
18.09.2023 | 14:14
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.: 01 Communique to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results and Host a Conference Call on Thursday September 21, 2023

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era is scheduled to release financial results for its third quarter 2023 which ended July 31st before market opens on Thursday September 21, 2023.

Join 01 Communique live at 10:00AM EST (Thursday, September 21, 2023) for an update on the Company's results as well as the business prospects for IronCAP and IronCAP X.

Browser (please cut-and-paste the following link into your browser):

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83272630612?pwd=UUdOcVNLOVpiZE56NVNNZHUrdlFmUT09

Passcode: ironcap23

Dial-in:

Within Canada (647) 374-4685 or (647) 558-0588

Within the USA (646) 558 8656 or (669) 900 9128

Webinar ID when prompted is 832 7263 0612

Passcode: 286832739

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSX-V: ONE; OTCQB: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Stringer
Chief Financial Officer
01 Communique
(905) 795-2888 x204
Brian.stringer@01com.com

SOURCE: 01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/784861/01-communique-to-report-third-quarter-2023-results-and-host-a-conference-call-on-thursday-september-21-2023

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.