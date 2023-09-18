Amdocs Management Limited: PLDT and Smart Select Amdocs for Cloud Migration and Modernization Project

Multi-year agreement will see Amdocs provide end-to-end cloud services hosted on AWS, enabling the Philippine-based operator and its wireless subsidiary to achieve greater agility, efficiency, and scalability while providing an enhanced customer experience

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it has been selected by PLDT Inc. (PLDT), a leading telecommunications and digital service provider in the Philippines, and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), to accelerate their cloud modernization on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

PLDT is modernizing its IT infrastructure to improve business agility and respond faster to market dynamics, driving innovations and delivering an enhanced connected customer experience. In this multi-year collaboration, Amdocs will seamlessly migrate select business-critical systems and applications to AWS.

Amdocs will provide cloud strategy, planning consultancy, and cloud security and operations services, using its new artificial intelligence (AI)-driven cloud operations platform. Hosted on AWS, the platform will help PLDT and Smart optimize and scale infrastructure performance and resources as needed. This holistic approach to cloud adoption and management is designed to bring PLDT and Smart increased operational resilience, leading to business agility and innovation, and continuity of services.

In addition to benefitting from the elasticity, agility, automation, and performance of the AWS cloud, the agreement between Amdocs and PLDT will also use AWS's breadth and depth of cloud services to build PLDT's and Smart's applications and manage their infrastructure. This will allow PLDT and Smart to focus their IT resources on innovating applications that differentiate their business and transform customer experiences.

"Our collaboration with Amdocs for cloud migration and modernization on AWS aims to enable us to digitally connect and empower Filipinos, digitalizing the country and creating a brighter future," said Joseph Ian G. Gendrano, Chief Technology Officer at PLDT and Smart. "By leveraging Amdocs' technology modernization and AI capabilities, we reinforce our commitment to enhancing and empowering the digital lifestyles of Filipinos."

"Moving to the cloud is a key element in PLDT's overall transformation agenda. It will provide agility and speed for innovations, which we believe will play an increasingly important role in our drive to future-proof the PLDT business," said Emmanuel C. Lorenzana, Chief Transformation and Customer Officer at PLDT. "More critically, it will help us deliver the best products and services to our customers, and lift the quality of their experience."

"Around the world, service providers are leveraging the power of the cloud to become more agile and deliver improved experiences for their customers," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Capitalizing on the opportunity of 5G and beyond requires modern, scalable cloud infrastructure. We're thrilled to work with PLDT and Smart as they adopt our latest, AI-enhanced cloud management platform on AWS to deliver seamless experiences to Filipinos across the country."

"Communications service providers, such as PLDT and Smart, want to take advantage of the AWS cloud's performance, elasticity, and scale to accelerate business value and reinvent communications," said Conor McNamara, Managing Director, AWS ASEAN. "We are thrilled to work with Amdocs on empowering PLDT and Smart to more easily modernize their infrastructure with the AWS cloud to deliver a differentiated customer experience while freeing up resources to refocus on innovation."

Amdocs will be showcasing its latest solutions at TM Forum Digital Transformation World in Copenhagen, September 19-21.

