Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2023) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the offering of a non-brokered private placement of up to 12,500,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") priced at $0.03 per FT Unit, for up to $375,000 and up to 12,500,000 working capital units (the "WC Unit") priced at $0.03 per WC Unit, for up to $375,000 (the "Offering").

Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for exploration of the numerous Copper-Gold-Silver prospects at the Company's 'Golden Triangle' Properties in northwestern British Columbia, including the Trek South Property located along the southern border of the giant Galore Creek project co-owned by Newmont and Teck, as well as its Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property in Ontario and its Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper property in Nevada, and for working capital.

Each FT Unit is priced at $0.03 and consists of one (1) flow-through common share and one-half (0.5) of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant ("FT Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "FT Warrant Share") at a price of $0.05 per FT Warrant Share until the date which is twenty-four (24) months following the Closing of the Offering.

Each WC Unit is priced at $0.03 and consists of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("WC Warrant"). Each WC Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "WC Warrant Share") at a price of $0.08 per WC Warrant Share until the date which is twenty-four (24) months following the Closing of the Offering.

Eligible Finders may receive up to 7% of the value of proceeds on the sale of the WC Units and FT Units in cash and up to 7% of the number of FT Units or WC Units sold in the form of broker warrants. Each broker warrant issued in relation to the sale of FT Units and WC Units ("Broker Warrants") entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 for twenty-four (24) months from the closing of the Offering.

Funds will be used for exploration and working capital. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory four month hold period. The transaction is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. No funds from the sale of WC Units will be used for payments to non-arm's length parties or for investor relations activities. The funds from the sale of the WC Units will be allocated as to 80% for exploration of the Company's property in Nevada and 20% for general working capital.

The Company did not proceed with the offering referred to in the press release dated July 21, 2023. This Offering has been priced based upon the current market price for the common shares of the Company.

Insiders of the Company may subscribe for up to 25% of the Offering. The insider private placements are exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") by virtue of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1) (a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities of the Company which will be issued to the insiders will not exceed 25% of its market capitalization.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious- and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property plus 4 additional claim blocks in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include the Kinkaid claims in Nevada covering numerous Au-Ag-Cu workings and two former producers: the Scossa mine property (Nevada) which is a former high-grade gold producer and the La Corne molybdenum mine property (Quebec). The Company retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 20% carried interest in five of Honey Badger Mining's claim blocks in the Thunder Bay silver district of northwestern Ontario; a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario; a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC, and the Company has signed a definitive agreement with Copperhead Resources Inc. ("Copperhead") whereby Copperhead can acquire a 75% ownership interest in Romios' Red Line Property in BC.

For more information, visit www.romios.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Burega, President and CEO - 647-515-3734 or sburega@romios.com

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements. TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE, OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180965