European road freight market is projected to lose speed in 2023, expanding by only 1.4% in real terms

The European Road Freight Transport 2023 report paints a nuanced picture of a road freight market characterized by a fragile recovery, where unpredictable factors cast a shadow of uncertainty, presenting complex challenges.

The market moderation that began in the latter half of 2022 extends its influence into 2023. The year unfolds against a backdrop of diminishing real income, tight financial conditions, and subdued external demand, collectively exerting pressure on Europe's economic activity and future outlook. This economic context translates into a deceleration in both the domestic and international road freight market segments.

This comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape within the European road freight market. It provides essential market projections and trade forecasts, serving as a vital tool for business leaders tasked with making critical decisions in these challenging times.

In these uncertain times, the European Road Freight Transport 2023 report serves as an indispensable resource, providing clarity and strategic guidance to stakeholders and decision-makers across the road freight industry.

Key Findings:

The European road freight market grew 3.5% in real terms in 2022. However, the war in Ukraine acted as a major setback to recovery.

Publisher data shows that the total European road freight market will see a real CAGR of 2.1% from 2022 to 2027.

The State of Logistics Road Freight Survey 2023 reveals that 84% of road freight companies are currently experiencing increased pressure on margins as costs soar and demand weakens.

The top three strategies to sustain profit margins include technology investments, new and better value-added services, and increased focus on higher-margin clients.

The venture capital landscape is shifting, with investors being more cautious and slowing down the deployment of capital in digital forwarders. One of the implications is that the start-up strategy will become more targeted towards profitable growth.

A number of companies demonstrate ambitious targets for the next 5 to 10 years, however only five out of the top 20 European road freight companies have set carbon neutrality targets

Key highlights of the report include:

Market sizing, growth rates, and forecasts for 2022 and the outlook from 2023 to 2027, segmented by country, domestic, and international markets.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Comparative profiles of road freight providers.

Analysis of the publisher's State of Logistics European road freight Survey.

An exploration of the digital road freight landscape, including profiles and funding analysis, tracking the evolution of digital offerings across the value chain.

Key Questions:

How fast is the market expected to grow throughout the rest of 2023 to 2027?

How fast are the international and domestic road freight markets expected to grow over the next 5 years?

Where do opportunities lie within the market? And how can these opportunities best be captured?

Who are the Top 20 providers and how do they compare against one another based on financial performance; expansion, technology, sustainability and operational strategy?

What sustainability efforts are the leading industry players adopting?

How will the structure of the European road freight market change in the next 5 years?

Which sectors offer the best prospects for volume growth in the road freight sector?

What does the digital road freight landscape currently look like? How is it evolving?

What are the implications of the shift in the venture capital landscape for the digital forwarding sector?

What strategies are leading players adopting in order to drive growth?

Key Topics Covered:

1. State of Logistics Survey 2023 Road Freight Market

1.1. Sample demographics

1.2 Margins

1.3 Market structure and FTL LTL split

1. 4 Verticals

1.5 Investment focus areas

1.6 Challenges

1.7 Driver shortages

1.8 Digital Freight Platforms

1.9. Sustainability

1.10 Technology

1.11 Mobility package

2. Digitalisation

2.1 Layoffs in the digital forwarding sector amid the broader industry downturn and ongoing economic uncertainty

2.2 Digital Freight Forwarder Profiles

3. Competitive Landscape Comparison of European Road Freight Providers

3.1 FINANCIAL COMPARISON TOP 2

3.2 Comparison of M&A activity in the European Road Freight Market

3.3 Comparison of Operational strategies

3.4 Employees comparison

3.5 Fleet Comparison

3.6 Technological capabilities of the Top 10 European Road Freight companies

3.7 Comparison of Sustainability Initiatives and Performance

4. European Road Freight Transport Market Size Growth 2022, 2023 and 2027

4.1. European Road Freight Transport Market Size Growth 2022

4 .2 European Road Freight Transport Market Size Growth 2023 (F)

4.3 European Road Freight Transport Market Size Growth 2027 (F)

4.4 Summary of market conditions

4.5 Total European Road Freight Transport Market Size Growth by Country

4.6 Domestic European road freight market size and growth

4.7 International European road freight market size and growth

5. European Road Freight Transport Provider Profiles

5.1 Dachser

5.2 DB Schenker

5.3 DPDHL

5.4 DSV A/S

5.5 FedEx

5.5.1 Background

5.6 Geodis

5.6.1 Background

5.7 Kuehne Nagel

5.8 LKW Walter

5.9 Rhenus Logistics

5.10 XPO Europe

