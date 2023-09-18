Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2023) - Personas Social Incorporated (TSXV: PRSN) (the "Company") announces the launch of its Keek marketing initiatives.

Further to the press release issued September 14th the Company announces that the Khloe Kardashian Giveaway contest of which Keek is a sponsor has been rescheduled by the Kardashian team to start today, Monday the 18th of September 2023 at 2pm EST. All details of the Company's 'marketing campaign will remain the same. The only change is the start date.

The Company is also pleased to announce the release of version 1.7 of the Keek app. Version 1.7 contains several bug fixes a much-improved Feed that provides uses with constant new content and new features such as video zoom. You can download Keek from the Apple Appstore or Google Play store.

For further information, please contact:

Personas Social Incorporated

Mark Itwaru

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

647.789.0074

Mark Itwaru mark@personas.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the expected timing of the filing of the Annual Filings. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Corporation with securities regulations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Corporation will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180963