SurveyMonkey, a global leader in online surveys and forms, today announced Amit Prakash has joined the company as chief marketing officer (CMO). With more than 20 years of experience leading digital and growth marketing teams at well-known companies like Cloudflare and Amazon, Prakash will play a pivotal role in the company's next chapter.

"With our return to the iconic SurveyMonkey brand earlier this year, we are doubling down on what's great about SurveyMonkey-including driving product-led growth by delivering tremendous value for customers," said Eric Johnson, chief executive officer at SurveyMonkey. "Amit's proven track record of building impactful marketing teams at high-growth technology companies makes him well-positioned to help us reach our ambitious goals. I'm thrilled to welcome him aboard to help lead the charge."

"Just about everyone you meet knows and loves SurveyMonkey," said Prakash. "The brand and the company stand for embracing curiosity and learning from feedback so you can shape what's next at work and in your community. As I step into the role of CMO, I bring with me a deep passion for the product and the company's customer-centric values. I'm eager to work with this excellent team to define the company's next great chapter."

About Amit Prakash

Amit Prakash joined SurveyMonkey in 2023 to oversee growth and enhance customer experience as chief marketing officer. Amit has a proven track record of building marketing engines that drive meaningful outcomes for large-scale businesses. Previously, Amit led Growth Marketing at Cloudflare, where he was responsible for driving increased adoption of products within their existing customer base. He spent nine years at Amazon Web Services (AWS) building data, digital marketing, and operations teams. These teams were responsible for driving new customer acquisition and increasing their ongoing usage. Amit also brings years of agency experience from Omnicom and Publicis groups. Amit holds a B.E. in Electronics Engineering and two Masters degrees in Management Information Systems and Electrical and Computer Engineering from University of Illinois, Chicago.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a global leader in online surveys and forms that empowers people with the insights they need to make decisions with speed and confidence. Our fast, intuitive feedback management platform connects millions of users worldwide with real-time AI-powered insights that drive meaningful decisions. We provide answers to more than 20 million questions every day so that people and organizations can attract new audiences, delight customers, create advocates, and extend their competitive advantage in the marketplace. Our vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at surveymonkey.com.

