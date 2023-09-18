MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation/ Server Infrastructure Business Unit: TYAN Adopts New AMD EPYC 8004 Series Processors for Diverse Cloud and Edge Server Deployments

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, today announced availability of new single-socket server platforms supporting AMD EPYC 8004 Series processors. These platforms are purpose built for cloud services and intelligent edge deployments while offering lower operating costs and delivering impressive energy efficiency.

"The AMD EPYC 8004 Series CPUs deliver a great combination of impressive performance and streamlined platform componentry which enables us to develop business-relevant server configurations for our customers," said Eric Kuo, Vice President of the Server Infrastructure Business Unit at MiTAC Computing Technology. "TYAN's innovative server platform, fueled by EPYC 8004 Series CPUs, empowers us to provide our customers with cost-effective solutions while also expanding into new markets."

"With the new AMD EPYC 8004 Series processors, we're extending the established high efficiency 'Zen4c' core architecture into lower core count CPU offerings with much lower TDP ranges," said Lynn Comp, corporate vice president, Server Product and Technology Marketing, AMD. "With this efficiency and performance, system builders can create new single-socket form factors that are suitable for traditional data centers as well as diverse edge server deployments."

TYAN's latest cloud-edge platforms harness the full capabilities of the advanced AMD EPYC 8004 Series processors, purpose-built to deliver robust performance while optimizing power usage. The Tomcat CX S8040, a single-socket server motherboard in the ATX (12" x 9.6") form factor, accommodates eight DDR5 DIMM slots, four PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, MCIO connectors supporting up to six NVMe U.2 devices, and two NVMe M.2 slots. This motherboard is tailor-made for video streaming service providers, enabling the creation of CDN (Content Distribution Network) appliances. These cutting-edge devices ensure the swift delivery of seamless video streaming content.

Moreover, we are introducing the Transport CX GC73A B8046, a 1U single-socket cloud server that offers support for 12 DDR5 DIMM slots, two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots and a single OCP v3.0 LAN mezzanine slot. The GC73A-B8046 is an all-flash server, providing a configuration with up to twelve 2.5-inch NVMe U.2 drive bays. Additionally, it is a GPU server capable of accommodating a double-wide GPU card for cloud gaming applications.

