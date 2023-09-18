Natural Diamond Council Launches Newest Global Campaign with Ambassador Lily James

The new To Treasure Now and Forever campaign celebrates the beauty, uniqueness, and versatility of natural diamonds

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lily James poses for the 2023/2024 campaign as part of her global ambassadorship with the Natural Diamond Council. Shot in New York City by photographer Cass Bird, the shoot comprises four looks styled with a variety of natural diamonds to represent a few of life's most brilliant moments. Whether paired with casual streetwear, power tailoring, sophisticated evening wear, or full-blown glamour for a big night out, the campaign celebrates the versatility of natural diamonds.

"The talent, integrity, and authenticity Lily brings to the table are the perfect attributes to represent natural diamonds," says David Kellie, CEO of Natural Diamond Council. "It was incredible visiting Botswana for the first time with her last year and now reconnecting in New York to shoot this campaign that will continue to support so many of our retail partners is truly exciting."

Ahead of her return to London's West End in Penelope Skinner's Lyonesse, in which she will star alongside Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily sat down with Only Natural Diamonds to reflect on her busy year, her trip to Botswana with the NDC and, of course, the MET Gala.

"After visiting Botswana and seeing the positive impact the diamond mining industry has on the surrounding communities and ecosystems, and learning about what goes into sustaining them, it made me want to be even more intentional with the diamond jewellery I wear," shared James, who has served as NDC Global Ambassador since September 2022. "While my own approach to diamond jewellery is continually evolving, I love to go full out on the red carpet but also paring my diamond jewellery down and wearing it with jeans. For me, wearing natural diamonds is about celebrating the sentiment behind who gave me the diamonds and the special moment I think of when I wear them. It was so special to launch my NDC ambassadorship with the To Treasure Now and Forever campaign in my hometown of London. Now, to have the chance to shoot this new campaign in New York City, my home away from home, is a dream come true."

The campaign will be amplified by the NDC's global retail partners including luxury independent retailers such as Razny, Hamilton Jewelers and London Jewelers in the US, Malabar in the UAE, and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in China. To take a closer look at the natural diamond jewellery featured throughout the campaign visit NaturalDiamonds.com.

Additional image and video assets are available here and access to the full behind the scenes video can be found here, courtesy of NDC.

The campaign was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray. Hair by Halley Brisker at The Wall Group. Make-up by Valeria Ferreira at The Wall Group.

ABOUT NATURAL DIAMOND COUNCIL

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) is here to advance the integrity of the modern diamond jewellery industry while educating, inspiring, and protecting consumers. Our Only Natural Diamonds platform is the authoritative publisher on all things natural diamonds including celebrities and pop culture, epic diamonds and jewellery trends, engagements and weddings, and diamond buying guides. In addition, we provide marketing, promotional, and educational services to brands, designers, and retailers, encouraging them to also promote the values of natural diamonds and support our Mission.

The NDC is a global organisation whose members' operations span four continents and ten countries including Canada, South Africa, and Botswana. Their operations support the livelihood of 10 million industry employees and their families around the world.

The NDC operates out of offices in New York, Shanghai, Mumbai, and Antwerp, with satellite teams in the UK and France.

