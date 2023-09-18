KeyBank: Key4Women Hosts Free Webinar - Mind Your Money Story: Stop the Scarcity Spiral and Confidently Ask for What You Want

One-hour webinar will delve into a women's relationship with her money

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / KeyBank's Key4Women will present "Mind Your Money Story: Stop the Scarcity Spiral and Confidently Ask for What You Want", a free, one-hour virtual event on Friday, September 29th, at 12 p.m. eastern standard time.

The webinar will feature Zovig Garboushian, CEO of Boldness Ablaze Coaching. Garboushian will give participants a way to understand their own relationships, where they began, and how to change them so they can stop holding back and go after the money they want and deserve.

In this webinar participants will learn:

An understanding of their own beliefs and stories about money that might hold them back and how to face them.



Four mindset distinctions to help them understanding their relationships with money including: Scarcity v. Abundance Niceness v. Clarity Getting Paid v. Being a Creator Wanting Money v. Being Ready to Receive



Small steps they can take to begin to shift their thinking and behavior with money.

"Women face many obstacles that prevent them from feeling confident financially," said Rachael Sampson, Key4Women Leader. "It is our hope that participants walk away with tips and tools to help them overcome those obstacles and feel secure with their finances. Key4Women is excited to bring Zovig to our audience and share her knowledge with us all."

For more information, visit key.com/women, or register online by September 28th here.

