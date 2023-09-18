Apex Entertainment and 110 Grill Expands Partnership Program with Top Syracuse University Athletes

Four New Collegiate Athletes Join Family Entertainment Destination and Restaurant Brand 2023-2024 Ambassador Program

WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Apex Entertainment®, a family entertainment destination for people of all ages, and 110 Grill®, the fastest growing allergy-friendly restaurant brand in the Northeast, both located at Destiny USA in Syracuse, New York, will enter the 2023-2024 sports seasons with six Syracuse University athlete partnerships across three sports (basketball, lacrosse and football.) The organizations are in year three of working with athletic partnership experts Elite NIL to identify and engage with top collegiate athletes to increase brand awareness and build community connection in the Syracuse market.

"It's been a pleasure for three years to work with some of the top collegiate athletes in Syracuse," said Rob Luzzi, director of field marketing, RAVentures. "As we continue to grow awareness for our brands they are proven to be the best possible resource."

(Photo: Kyra Wood, Judah Mintz, Emma Ward, Joey Spallina, Benny Williams)

For the 2023-24 season, Apex Entertainment®and 110 Grill® will work with returning brand ambassadors:

Benny Williams (Men's Basketball)

Joey Spallina (Men's Lacrosse)

New brand ambassadors for the program include:

Kyra Wood (Women's Basketball)

Emma Ward (Women's Lacrosse)

Judah Mintz (Men's Basketball)

Garrett Shrader (Football)

Previous Apex Entertainment / 110 Grill brand ambassador athletes include: ??current NBA player Buddy Boeheim, current NFL player Sean Tucker, Meg Carney, Sam Swart, and Joe Girard.

Apex Entertainment and 110 Grill continue to partner with Syracuse-based and student-run Out2Win Sports , a sports marketing agency, for all photo and video content. Hear more details on the history and approach to the Apex Entertainment / 110 Grill brand ambassador program on the "Person Behind the Player" podcast hosted by Jack Adler, CEO, Out2Win Sports:

Through strategic partnerships and effective collaborations, Apex Entertainment®and 110 Grill® have harnessed the power of NIL to create win-win scenarios. Syracuse, a city renowned for its passion for sports, is a microcosm example of how NIL agreements when designed with purpose have the potential to help brands grow, uplift college athletes and support the local community. Apex Entertainment®and 110 Grill® remain at the forefront of the NIL movement in Syracuse-driving change and showcasing the limitless possibilities of NIL agreements.

Apex Entertainment ®, first opened in Destiny USA in December 2018, is a family entertainment destination. It features 24 bowling lanes and attractions such as a large arcade, laser tag, bumper cars, axe throwing and more. Apex also features a full-service restaurant and boasts the largest meeting space in Destiny USA that is ideal for corporate outings and special occasions such as birthday and holiday parties.

110 Grill®, with its modern American cuisine and commitment to allergy awareness , first opened in Destiny USA in February 2019 and features a spacious dining area, large horseshoe shaped bar, open kitchen and an outdoor patio overlooking Lake Onondaga. 110 Grill® features a unique menu ranging from steaks to salads to burgers and sandwiches, but notably, the entire menu can be made to gluten free.

About 110 Grill®

110 Grill® is the fastest-growing restaurant brand in New England. With more than 40 locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, 110 Grill is recognized as one of the top allergy-friendly restaurant brands in the United States by AllergyEats and the best Gluten Free Multi-Unit Restaurant by New Hampshire Magazine. Headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, and established in 2014, 110 Grill is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.110grill.com/ .

About Apex Entertainment®

Apex Entertainment® is a family entertainment destination for people of all ages. With four locations in Massachusetts, New York and Virginia, Apex Entertainment is the largest local space for indoor family fun with world class attractions all under one roof. Headquartered in Westford, MA and established in 2017, Apex Entertainment is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.apexentertainment.com/ .

